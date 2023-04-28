19,215 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Bought by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Chord Energy makes up approximately 2.5% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $4.55 on Friday, hitting $143.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.