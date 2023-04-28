1irstGold Price Hits $64.91 on Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for about $64.91 or 0.00222459 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $2,846.02 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

