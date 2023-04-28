2,172 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. 1,457,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,048. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,499 shares of company stock valued at $22,655,173. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

