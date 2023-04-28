2,302 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 508.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

