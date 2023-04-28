250,000 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Purchased by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000. RXO makes up about 1.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RXO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 582,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,228. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.46.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark began coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

