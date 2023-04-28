25,005 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,655,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,094,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $613.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $241.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.