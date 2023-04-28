25,809 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Valero Energy accounts for about 0.8% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after acquiring an additional 565,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after purchasing an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.90. 1,821,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

