2,614 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $5,914,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.