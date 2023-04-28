286,181 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,236,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 8.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,816,000 after buying an additional 823,807 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after buying an additional 101,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after buying an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,760,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after buying an additional 440,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,781 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.