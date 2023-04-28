3,143 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $188.03 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $197.85. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

