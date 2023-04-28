33,222 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $36.89. 1,506,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

