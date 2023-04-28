37,253 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 34.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,870,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after buying an additional 480,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

OKE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 533,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,922. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

