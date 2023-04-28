42-coin (42) 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.69

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $28,906.30 or 0.99026632 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00304239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000678 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003398 BTC.

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

