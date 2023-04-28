4,409 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

