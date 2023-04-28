46,529 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 151,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $68.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.