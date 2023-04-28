6,014 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.