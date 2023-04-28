73,701 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after buying an additional 760,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in NiSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 6,842,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,615,000 after buying an additional 156,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NiSource by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,023,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,315,000 after buying an additional 590,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 804,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,685. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

