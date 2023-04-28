A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,519,000 after buying an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,386,000 after buying an additional 70,578 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after buying an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:AOS opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

