A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,986. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,732,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,150,000 after acquiring an additional 287,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

