A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the March 31st total of 437,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 275,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,163. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $15.60.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $2.2074 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.64%. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
