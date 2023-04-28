A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the March 31st total of 437,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 275,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,163. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $2.2074 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.64%. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMKBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,725.00.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.