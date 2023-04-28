AAF Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,232 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AAF Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.5% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,677,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,260,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.67. 896,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,952. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.