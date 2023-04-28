AAF Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.59. 2,090,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,686. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

