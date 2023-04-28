Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Aaron’s Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $13.58. 72,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,107. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

