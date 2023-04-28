AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

AB Volvo (publ) Cuts Dividend

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.4998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

