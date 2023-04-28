AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in AbbVie by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $264.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

