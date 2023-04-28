AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.30. 2,246,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

