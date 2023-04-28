Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,265.78

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,265.78 ($15.81) and traded as low as GBX 1,235.56 ($15.43). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,242 ($15.51), with a volume of 106,847 shares changing hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,263.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,276.19. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -688.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,406 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,716.16 ($62,090.87). Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.