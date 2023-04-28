Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ACN traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.24. 684,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,250. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.63.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
