Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Acme United Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $26.42 on Monday. Acme United has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acme United during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

