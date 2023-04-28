Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.79.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.