AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) vs. NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Head to Head Survey

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NantHealth and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential upside of 125.56%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than NantHealth.

This table compares NantHealth and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -101.16% N/A -39.91% AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $67.00 million 0.16 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.18 AcuityAds $121.04 million 0.71 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -152.00

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AcuityAds beats NantHealth on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

