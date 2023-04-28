Adams (LON:ADA) Shares Down 4.5%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Approximately 318,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 208,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).
Adams Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of £7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Adams Company Profile
Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.
