adidas (FRA:ADS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.60

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €135.60 ($150.67) and traded as high as €164.92 ($183.24). adidas shares last traded at €161.36 ($179.29), with a volume of 334,237 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($200.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($117.78) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €75.00 ($83.33) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($147.78) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($188.89) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

