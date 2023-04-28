adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $161.48

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.48 and traded as high as $176.00. adidas shares last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.
adidas Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDDF)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.