adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $161.48

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.48 and traded as high as $176.00. adidas shares last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

adidas Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

