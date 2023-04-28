Adler Group (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Trading Down 19.3%

Shares of Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) traded down 19.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Adler Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

About Adler Group

(Get Rating)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.