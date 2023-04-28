Admiral Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.6004 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Admiral Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.23) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.57) to GBX 2,543 ($31.76) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,265.20.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
Featured Stories
