Admiral Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.6004 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.23) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.57) to GBX 2,543 ($31.76) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,265.20.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.