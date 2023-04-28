Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $40.63 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $19,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $12,230,000.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

