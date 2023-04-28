Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $40.63 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $19,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $12,230,000.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.
