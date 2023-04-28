Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Short Interest Down 68.2% in April

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Advantagewon Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANTGF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Advantagewon Oil has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Advantagewon Oil Company Profile

Advantagewon Oil Corp. operates as a junior exploration company. It provides oil and gas exploration, development, production and marketing in Texas. The company has acquired three properties: Saratoga, La Vernia and Lerma. The company was founded on July 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

