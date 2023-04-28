Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Short Interest Down 68.2% in April

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Advantagewon Oil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANTGF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Advantagewon Oil has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
Advantagewon Oil Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantagewon Oil (ANTGF)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for Advantagewon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantagewon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.