Aflac Incorporated (AFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 1st

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,749,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after purchasing an additional 391,324 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

