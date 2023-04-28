Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$80.40 and last traded at C$78.74, with a volume of 363120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$76.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of C$35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.27.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 11.67%. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.1595896 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 104.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

