Aion Trading 28.1% Higher This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Aion has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $684,086.54 and $494.45 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00137916 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00064052 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032013 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00039205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

