Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Aisin Stock Up 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:ASEKY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. 458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aisin has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10.
Aisin Company Profile
