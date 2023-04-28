Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AJINY stock remained flat at $35.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.08%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

