Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Albany International Price Performance

AIN traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. 15,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Albany International has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $115.39.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1,344.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth $200,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

