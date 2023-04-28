Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albany International has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $268.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,911,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $21,554,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Albany International by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.