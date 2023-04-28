Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Up 1.2%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.15. 18,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 27,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

