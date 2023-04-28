Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.91-$9.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ARE traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.13. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

