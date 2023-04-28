Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Mizuho

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $122.72 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $190.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 66,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

