Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading 7.1% Higher

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 379,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 971,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,137.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $247,509.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,381,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,496.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $54,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Stories

