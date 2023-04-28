Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

ALKS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 1,217,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $44,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

